FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yume reports Q1 loss per share $0.10
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:13 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yume reports Q1 loss per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Yume Inc

* Yume reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $39.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $36.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yume inc says q1 gross margin of 47.8%, compared to 47.0% in q1 2015

* Yume inc says q1 488 advertising customers for q1 of 2016, an increase of 7% from 455 in q1 2015

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $40 million to $43 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $36.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $38.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.