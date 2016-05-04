BRIEF-Avid Technology reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53

May 4 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc

* Avid announces strong first quarter 2016 financial results driven by new product innovation and efficiency gains

* Q1 revenue $143.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $127.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.53

* Sees Q2 bookings at constant currency $105-$120 million

* Sees Q2 non-gaap revenue $105-$120 million

* Reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2016

* Q2 revenue view $114.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S