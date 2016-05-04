FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concho resources Q1 shr loss $7.95
May 4, 2016 / 9:52 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Concho resources Q1 shr loss $7.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc

* Concho resources inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $7.95

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Concho resources inc says production for q1 of 2016 was 12.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe, an increase of 6% from q1 of 2015

* Concho resources inc says for q2 of 2016, concho expects production to average between 138 mboepd and 142 mboepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

