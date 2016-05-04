FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kindred healthcare Q1 adjusted core shr from cont ops $0.35
May 4, 2016

BRIEF-Kindred healthcare Q1 adjusted core shr from cont ops $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Company reaffirms full year outlook for 2016

* Kindred healthcare reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $7.25 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $7.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated revenues were $1.84 billion, a 9.7% year-over-year increase

* Q1 revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

