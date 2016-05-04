FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 10:23 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Qtrly earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. reports financial results for first quarter of 2016; increases share repurchase authorization by $50 million and cash dividend by 20%

* 21% increase in gross premiums earned for Q1 2016 as compared with Q1 2015

* Increased company’s share repurchase authorization by $50 million with a repurchase period through December 31 , 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Declared a qtrly cash dividend on co’s common stock of $0.06 per share, a 20% increase over prior quarter dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
