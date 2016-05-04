FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon oil Q1 shr loss $0.56
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:03 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marathon oil Q1 shr loss $0.56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp

* Marathon oil reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $950 million versus i/b/e/s view $903.3 million

* Reduced north america e&p production costs in the quarter to $6.17 per boe, or 22% below year-ago quarter

* “considerable uncertainty remains around timing of future production and sales levels from libya”

* Operations at muskeg river and jackpine mines have been suspended to support emergency response efforts, but are not currently threatened by fire

* Marathon oil corp qtrly total revenue and other income of $730 million versus $1,475 million in the last quarter

* Quarter-End liquidity of $5.4 billion comprised of $2.1 billion in cash and undrawn $3.3 billion revolving credit facility

* Q1 total company net production averaged 388,000 net boed at upper end of guidance

* Expects q2 2016 north america e&p production available for sale to average 220,000 to 230,000 net boed

* Q2 international e&p production available for sale (excluding libya) is expected to be within a range of 115,000 to 125,000 net boed

* Osm synthetic crude oil production is expected to range from 40,000 to 45,000 net bbld in q2

* Marathon oil continues to exclude libya volumes from its production forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
