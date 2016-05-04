BRIEF-TransCanada to refile pre-merger notification to FTC for Columbia Pipeline

May 4 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp :

* TransCanada to refile pre-merger notification to Federal Trade Commission for Columbia acquisition

* Has withdrawn and will refile on may 6 its pre-merger notification for planned acquisition of Columbia Pipeline group. Inc

* Refiling will set a new 30-day period for review by FTC

* Cooperating with FTC review and remains confident that it will receive clearance to allow merger transaction to close in second half of 2016