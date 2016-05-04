FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items
May 4, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp

* Murphy oil corporation announces preliminary first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $1.16 including items

* Murphy oil corp says at end of q1 2016, company implemented key organizational changes including lowering staffing levels across co

* At end of q1 2016, company implemented key organizational changes including lowering staffing levels across company

* Maintaining FY capital spending of $580.0 million as previously announced in late february

* Production for q2 2016 is estimated in range of 177,000 - 180,000 boepd

* Produced volumes of approximately 196,600 boepd in q1

* Murphy oil corp says continues to take a proactive approach towards improving murphy’s efficiency and cost structure

* Organizational changes including lowering staffing levels across company. Actions reduced head count by about 20 percent

* Production for q2 2016 is estimated in range of 177,000 - 180,000 boepd

* Maintaining annual production guidance of 180,000 to 185,000 barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

