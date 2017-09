May 4 (Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp

* Leucadia National Corporation announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Leucadia’s Q1 2016 results were impacted by volatile and turbulent period in capital markets

* Expect solid results for jefferies’ second fiscal quarter

* Qtrly net revenues $2.02 billion versus $3.18 billion

