FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Xerium Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:33 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xerium Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Xerium Technologies Inc :

* Xerium reports q1 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q1 sales fell 2.8 percent to $115 million

* Expects continuing sales volume growth in its rolls segment for full year

* Xerium Technologies Inc says expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $107 to $113 million

* Xerium Technologies Inc says expects 2016 free cash flow in a range of $25 million to $30 million

* In machine clothing segment, FY 2016 sales are expected to remain flat to slightly negative relative to prior year

* Expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $107 to $113 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.