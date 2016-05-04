FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gold Resource reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gold Resource reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp

* Gold Resource Corporation reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $17.4 million

* 434,142 silver ounces produced in the quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $23.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 6,463 gold ounces produced in the quarter

* Maintains its 2016 annual production outlook which targets 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

