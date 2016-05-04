FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:38 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana Gold announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $430.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $434.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Yamana gold inc q1 gold produced 308,061 ounces versus 304,874 ounces

* Yamana gold inc q1 silver produced 1.9 million ounces versus 2.48 million ounces

* Yamana gold inc says company plans to further decrease debt by at least $300 million between 2016 and 2017

* Production in second half of year expected to be higher than first half production

* Following net debt reduction of about $286 million during 2015, plans to further decrease debt by at least $300 million between 2016 and 2017

* Promotion of daniel racine from position of senior vp, northern operations to position of executive vp and coo

* Product cash costs and aisc per ounce of $7.71 and $10.64, respectively

* Yamana gold inc q1 copper production 25.9 million pounds versus 26.8 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.