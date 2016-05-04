FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International reports Q1 earnings of $0.69/share
May 4, 2016 / 10:38 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International reports Q1 earnings of $0.69/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc

* Swm announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 14.1 percent to $214.6 million

* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Mauduit International Inc says expects 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

