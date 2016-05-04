FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Belmond reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Belmond reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Belmond Ltd :

* Belmond ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $99.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $98.3 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “we currently see potential challenges for select parts of our portfolio in q2”

* Sees q2 same store worldwide owned hotel REVPAR growth guidance on a constant currency basis down 1% - up 3%

* Qtrly same store REVPAR down 1% from prior-year quarter

* For full year 2016, maintaining guidance for same store, constant currency REVPAR growth of between 3% and 7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.