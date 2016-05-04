FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinaxis Inc. Reports Q1 earnings of $0.13/share
May 4, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kinaxis Inc. Reports Q1 earnings of $0.13/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Kinaxis Inc

* Kinaxis inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22

* Sees 2016 annual total revenue to be in range of $108 million to $111 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.13

* Fy2016 revenue view $109.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue totaled $27.0 million , up 37%

* Company is updating its 2016 full-year financial guidance

* Sees 2016 annual subscription revenue to grow 20% to 22%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $24.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

