FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cimarex Q1 production 973 MMcfe, up 3 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cimarex Q1 production 973 MMcfe, up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co :

* Cimarex reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $2.00

* Realized oil prices averaged $28.02 per barrel, down 34 percent versus a year ago and 25 percent sequentially

* Total company production averaged 973 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) per day during q1, a three percent increase

* Says projects 2016 exploration and development capital of approximately $650-$700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.