BRIEF-W&T Offshore Q1 loss per share $2.49
May 4, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-W&T Offshore Q1 loss per share $2.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc

* W&T Offshore announces first quarter 2016 financial results, operations update and second quarter and full year 2016 guidance

* Q1 revenue $77.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.95 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $2.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly NGL production was 357,900 barrels, down 19.2% from q1 of 2015

* Full year production and expense guidance remains same

* For Q1 of 2016, oil production was 1.9 million barrels, up 0.6% over Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly natural gas production was 10.1 billion cubic feet for Q1 of 2016, down 18.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
