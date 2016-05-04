FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q2 earnings per share $1.38
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:43 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q2 earnings per share $1.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp

* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2016 second quarter and six months; tightens fiscal 2016 guidance range

* Q2 earnings per share $1.40 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases FY dividend by 7.7 percent to $1.68 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35 excluding items

* Says capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are expected to range between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.