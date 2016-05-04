FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics reports quarterly total revenue $300 mln
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics reports quarterly total revenue $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics LP

* Tesoro Logistics LP reports first quarter 2016 results

* Raised quarterly distribution 17% from prior year to $0.81 per limited partner unit

* Continues to expect full year 2016 EBITDA of $735 million to $765 million before any drop down opportunities from Tesoro

* Revised full year 2016 net capital expenditures expectation to $275 million

* Expect opportunity to acquire assets from Tesoro in 2016, which could add $70 million to $100 million in annual EBITDA

* Quarterly net earnings of $92 million, or $0.64 per diluted common limited partner unit

* Tesoro Logistics LP says company now forecasts total net capital expenditures of $275 million in 2016

* Quarterly total revenues $300 million versus $263 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

