BRIEF-CF industries holdings qtrly net sales $ 1,004 million versus $ 954 million
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:43 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CF industries holdings qtrly net sales $ 1,004 million versus $ 954 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Cf Industries Holdings Inc

* CF industries holdings, inc. Reports first quarter net earnings of $26 million and ebitda of $207 million; adjusted net earnings of $95 million and adjusted ebitda of $300 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $837.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $ 1,004 million versus $ 954 million

* Expects to have total capital expenditures for 2016 in range of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion

* Outlook for remainder of 2016 and into 2017 remains positive for business

* Expects that nitrogen prices will remain under pressure.

* Cf industries holdings inc says company forecasts corn use growth above 2 percent for fertilizer year 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
