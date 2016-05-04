BRIEF-Hill International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 4 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Hill international reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $176.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates its prior guidance that consulting fee revenue in 2016 is expected to be between $630 million and $660 million

* Total backlog at march 31, 2016 was $866 million up 0.7% from $860 million at december 31, 2015

* Maintains 2016 ebitda margin as a percentage of consulting fees in 2016 will be in range of 8% to 10%