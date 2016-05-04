FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hill International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hill International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Hill international reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $176.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates its prior guidance that consulting fee revenue in 2016 is expected to be between $630 million and $660 million

* Total backlog at march 31, 2016 was $866 million up 0.7% from $860 million at december 31, 2015

* Maintains 2016 ebitda margin as a percentage of consulting fees in 2016 will be in range of 8% to 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.