BRIEF-Blackpearl Resources Q1 loss per share $0.03
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:28 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackpearl Resources Q1 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Blackpearl Resources Inc :

* Blackpearl announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 revenue c$13 million

* Blackpearl resources inc says q1 production averaged 9,166 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, an 11% increase compared to q1 2015 volumes

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Anticipate oil and gas production to average between 9,000 and 10,000 boe/d in 2016,

* Anticipate oil and gas production to average between 9,000 and 10,000 boe/d in 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

