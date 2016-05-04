BRIEF-Weatherford Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.61

May 4 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $1.59 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.66 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.29 excluding items

* Completed 78% of 2016 previously announced 6,000 headcount reduction plan

* Plan to further reduce our cost structure by another 2,000 in headcount

* Plan to complete closing of five additional manufacturing and services facilities in q1

* Expect to close another 30 operating,other facilities by year-end, with a target of completing half of these by end of Q2

* Negotiated new revolving and term loan credit facilities to extend maturities

* During Q1, all of regions and product lines suffered brunt of this harsh industry decline

* Reduced our full year forecast for capital expenditures to $250 million , 63% lower than our 2015 spending level