BRIEF-PHX Energy qtrly loss per share $0.18

May 4 (Reuters) - Phx Energy Services Corporation

* Phx energy announces its first quarter results and continued debt reduction

* Qtrly revenue $40.5 million versus $103.9 million

* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.09

* Phx energy services corporation says anticipated that capital expenditures of $3.6 million will be incurred in 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.16, revenue view c$44.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S