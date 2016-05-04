FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PHX Energy qtrly loss per share $0.18
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:08 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PHX Energy qtrly loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Phx Energy Services Corporation

* Phx energy announces its first quarter results and continued debt reduction

* Qtrly revenue $40.5 million versus $103.9 million

* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.09

* Phx energy services corporation says anticipated that capital expenditures of $3.6 million will be incurred in 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.16, revenue view c$44.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

