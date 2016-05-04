BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

May 4 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee precious metals announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Achieved gold and copper production in the quarter of 52,024 ounces and 11.2 million pounds, respectively

* Guidance for chelopech and tsumeb remains unchanged from guidance provided on february 9, 2016

* Copper concentrate produced from continuing operations during q1 of 2016 of 29,311 tonnes was 26% higher

* Revised its guidance for kapan to reflect only four months of operation and has revised its consolidated production guidance accordingly. Guidance for

