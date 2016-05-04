BRIEF-Cyrusone sees 2016 total revenue $520 million-$530 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Cyrusone Inc
* Cyrusone reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.63
* Q1 revenue $117.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.1 million
* Sees updating guidance full year 2016
* Sees fy 2016 normalized ffo per diluted share $2.48 - 2.58
* Fy2016 revenue view $505.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog of $74 million in annualized gaap revenue as of end of q1
* Sees 2016 total revenue $520 million - $530 million
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S