BRIEF-Cyrusone sees 2016 total revenue $520 million-$530 million
May 4, 2016 / 10:17 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cyrusone sees 2016 total revenue $520 million-$530 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Cyrusone Inc

* Cyrusone reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.63

* Q1 revenue $117.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.1 million

* Sees updating guidance full year 2016

* Sees fy 2016 normalized ffo per diluted share $2.48 - 2.58

* Fy2016 revenue view $505.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog of $74 million in annualized gaap revenue as of end of q1

* Sees 2016 total revenue $520 million - $530 million

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
