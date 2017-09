May 4 (Reuters) - Essential Energy Services Ltd :

* Essential Energy Services announces first quarter results and suspends the quarterly dividend

* Q1 revenue fell 56 percent to c$30.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.43

* Says has suspended corporation’s dividend until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)