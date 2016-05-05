BRIEF-LSB Industries reports Q1 loss per share $1.08

May 4 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc

* Reports operating results for the 2016 first quarter

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.47

* Q1 loss per share $1.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $165.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $159.2 million

* Revising 2016 sales outlook for an in industrial, mining, other sector from 110,000 - 135,000 tons to 70,000 - 95,000 tons

* Expect 2016 increased Ammonia sales volumes of approximately 10,000 tons as compared to previously announced guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: