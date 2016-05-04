FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Manitowoc company reports first-quarter financial results
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 11:08 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Manitowoc company reports first-quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - The Manitowoc Company Reports First

* Quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.49

* Q1 sales $427.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $365.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates 2016 sales and operating margin guidance

* Backlog totaled $502 million as of march 31, 2016, down from fourth-quarter of 2015 of $513 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures - approximately $45 to $50 million

* Sees 2016 operating margins - approximately 4%

* First-Quarter 2016 orders of $417 million decreased from $424 million in fourth-quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.