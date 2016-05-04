FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zcl composites reports first quarter 2016 financial results
May 4, 2016 / 11:38 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zcl composites reports first quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Zcl Composites Inc

* Zcl composites reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.03

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to c$36.2 million

* Expect strength in us underground operations which will continue to drive future revenue growth

* Q1 backlog of $47.6 million , down $0.7 million

* Q1 underground gross margin was 24%, up seven percentage points from 17% in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

