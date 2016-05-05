FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trican Well Service Ltd reports Q1 revenue C$111.8 million
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 12:58 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trican Well Service Ltd reports Q1 revenue C$111.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd

* Reports first quarter results for 2016

* Q1 revenue C$111.8 million

* Q1 revenue view C$176.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian results continue to be negatively impacted by reduced drilling and completion activity caused by low commodity prices

* As of Q1 2016, Trican has discontinued its operations in all other international markets

* Q2 2016 activity is expected to be down from prior quarter, and from same period in prior year

* Canadian margins were negatively impacted by lower pricing, by costs in Q1 of 2016 for severance related to workforce reductions

* Expect that rig count during Q2 of 2016 will remain at very low levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
