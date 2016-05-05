BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q1 revenue fell 9 pct to C$18.5 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 9 percent to C$18.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 gold production increased 19% to 5,599 gold ounces

* Q1 silver production of 539,472 ounces, a decrease of 10%

* Q1 metal production increased 2% to 1,009,828 Ag eq oz

* Previously-announced production and cost guidance for year ending december 31, 2016 remains unchanged

* Expects an increase in sustaining capital expenditures and EE&D expenses in subsequent quarters