BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q1 revenue fell 9 pct to C$18.5 million
May 5, 2016 / 1:03 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q1 revenue fell 9 pct to C$18.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 9 percent to C$18.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 gold production increased 19% to 5,599 gold ounces

* Q1 silver production of 539,472 ounces, a decrease of 10%

* Q1 metal production increased 2% to 1,009,828 Ag eq oz

* Previously-announced production and cost guidance for year ending december 31, 2016 remains unchanged

* Expects an increase in sustaining capital expenditures and EE&D expenses in subsequent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap)

