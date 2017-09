BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03

May 4 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc :

* Parsley Energy revises first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Daily oil production in Q1 increased 20% quarter-over-quarter, with oil volumes representing 65% of total production in Q1

* Qtrly total revenues $62.3 million versus $55.2 million

* Qtrly net production averaged 29.1 MBOE/D, up 15% versus Q4 2015 and 54% year-over-year

