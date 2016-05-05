FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunoco LP qtrly earnings per share $0.47
May 5, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunoco LP qtrly earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp

* Sunoco LP announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 revenue fell 25.6 percent to $3.2 billion

* Q1 revenue view $4.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Growth capital spending includes construction of 35 to 40 new-to-industry sites that sun anticipates building in 2016.

* Expects capital spending growth for full year 2016 between $390 million to $420 million

* Expects capital spending maintenance for full year 2016, excluding acquisitions between $100 million to $110 million

