May 5 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc

* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2016 results; declares dividends

* Qtrly diluted adjusted profit per share C$0.39

* Says expects to recognize a significant loss on some contracts in fiscal 2016

* Qtrly diluted profit per share $0.38

* Anticipates adjusted EBITDA in Q2 of 2016 will approximate 2015 results

