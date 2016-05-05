FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Q1 loss per share C$0.10
May 5, 2016

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Q1 loss per share C$0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :

* Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2016 first quarter results

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.50

* Forecasts 2016 production levels before royalties to average between 1,725 and 1,785 MMCF/D of natural gas

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.57, revenue view C$2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share c$0.10

* Forecasts 2016 production levels before royalties to average between 514,000 and 563,000 BBL/D of crude oil and ngls

* Q2/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 504,000 and 529,000 BBL/D of crude oil and ngls

* Q2/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 1,720 and 1,760 MMCF/D of natural gas

* Qtrly product sales $2.26 billion versus $3.23 billion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
