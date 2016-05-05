FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conn's Inc reports April 2016 sales and delinquency data
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Conn's Inc reports April 2016 sales and delinquency data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Conn’s Inc

* Conn’s Inc reports April 2016 sales and delinquency data

* Reported $105.4 million in total retail net sales for month ended April 30, 2016, a 6.2 pct increase compared to same prior year period.

* In April, same store sales were flat, excluding impact of April 2015 decision to exit video game products, digital cameras, some tablets

* Expect these underwriting changes to result in improved and more predictable credit business performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
