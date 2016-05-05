FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ameresco post Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.03
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ameresco post Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Ameresco Inc

* Ameresco reports first quarter 2016 financial results and announces share repurchase program

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $133.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $680 million

* Authorized repurchase of up to $10 million of company’s Class A common stock

* Ameresco reaffirms its full year 2016 outlook

* Repurchase program will be funded using company’s working capital and borrowings under its revolving line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
