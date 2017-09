BRIEF-Time Inc reports adj. loss per share $0.11

May 5 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Time Inc reported revenue growth of 1 pct during 1Q 2016_best quarterly performance of the past two years

* Management affirms outlook for consolidated revenue growth in 201

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $100 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Digital advertising revenues increased $17 million or 23 pct in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)