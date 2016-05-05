FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BD reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.56
May 5, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BD reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co Says Continues To Estimate That Currency

* Bd announces results for 2016 second fiscal quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.18

* Q2 earnings per share $1.56

* Q2 revenue $3.067 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.07 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $6.14 to $6.21

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.50 to $8.57

* Neutral adjusted revenues for full fiscal year 2016 will increase 24.5 to 25.0 percent

* Becton dickinson says including impact of foreign currency, as adjusted and as reported revenues are now expected to increase 21.5 to 22.0 percent in 2016

* Q2 revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.45, revenue view $12.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

