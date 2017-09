May 5 (Reuters) - Emmis Announces Fourth Quarter And Full

* Year earnings

* Q4 was weak, mostly due to expected underperformance in los angeles

* Radio net revenues for fourth fiscal quarter were $36.4 million , down from $38.8 million from prior year, a decrease of 6%

* Qtrly total net revenues $50.9 million versus $53.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21