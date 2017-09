BRIEF-Lexington Realty reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.21

May 5 (Reuters) - Lexington Realty Trust Says Tightening 2016 Company Ffo Guidance To An Expected Range Of $1.03

* Lexington realty trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $111.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.03 to $1.08

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $1.08 per share

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S