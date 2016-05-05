BRIEF-VWR Corp Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

May 5 (Reuters) - Vwr Corp

* Vwr corporation reports strong first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 sales $1.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.07 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 to $1.74

* Sees fy 2016 sales $4.54 billion to $4.63 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $4.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S