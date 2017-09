May 5 (Reuters) - City Office Reit Inc

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations (“affo”) was $3.6 million , or $0.22 per fully diluted share

* City office reit reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)