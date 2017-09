BRIEF-MPG Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

May 5 (Reuters) - Mpg Reports 2016 First Quarter Results; Announces $0.55 Adjusted Eps And Re

* Affirms guidance for 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 sales $739.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $723.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.75 billion to $2.95 billion

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy capital expenditures between $190 and $210 million Source text for Eikon: