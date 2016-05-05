BRIEF-Telus Corp posts Q1 adj. basic EPS c$0.70

May 5 (Reuters) - Telus Corp

* Telus reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue c$3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$3.11 billion

* Qtrly adjusted basic EPS c$0.70

* Qtrly basic EPS c$0.64

* Extending dividend growth program targeting 7 to 10 per cent annual growth for 2017 through 2019

* Quarterly dividend increased 10 per cent to 46 cents per share

* Announces up to $250 million annual share purchase program targeted for 2017 through 2019

* Qtrly high-speed internet net additions of 12,000 were down 11,000 from same quarter a year ago

* Qtrly wireless blended arpu increased by 1.2 per cent to $63.08

* Announced its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program in each year of next three years

* Telus to expand wireless customer base in Manitoba

* In connection with baring private equity asia deal, telus has also arranged an incremental $425 million in bank financing

* Qtrly wireless blended monthly churn improved two basis points to 1.26 per cent

* Company confirms industry-leading 2016 financial growth targets

* Q1 operating revenue c$ 3,108 million versus c$3,028 million

* Qtrly total TV net additions of 11,000 were lower by 10,000 over same quarter a year ago

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* There can be no assurance that will maintain a dividend growth program through 2019

* Telus has reached an agreement in principle with Bell Canada Enterprises

* Qtrly wireless monthly postpaid subscriber churn of 0.97 per cent increased 6 basis points year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)