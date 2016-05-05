BRIEF-Quanta Services reports Q1 loss $0.08/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc

* Quanta services reports 2016 first quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61 to $1.81 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $7.5 billion to $8.0 billion

* Q1 revenue $1.71 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* On track to achieve full year outlook diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.13

* Says expects revenues for full year 2016 to range between $7.5 billion and $8.0 billion

* Quarter-End backlog increases to $10.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)