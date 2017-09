BRIEF-Higher One Holdings Q1 EPS $0.08

May 5 (Reuters) - Higher One Holdings Inc :

* Higher One Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue fell 9.7 percent to $55.6 million

* Says remain on track for a Q2 close with divestiture of disbursements business

* Qtrly payments revenue increases 5%, to $23.4 million on increased transaction volumes

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S