BRIEF-AAC Holdings Q1 EPS $0.03

May 5 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc :

* AAC Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $65.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 to $1.03

* Q1 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $265 million to $275 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $264.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says AAC is maintaining its previously issued guidance for full year 2016