May 5 (Reuters) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp :

* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared Q2 2016 dividend of $0.26 per common share

* "Continue to expect that our full-year earnings will exceed our current annualized dividend level"